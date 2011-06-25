Judging By The Number Of American Flags In This Video, Craig James Is Running For Office

Photo: Texans For A Better America

Craig James either enjoys making GOP parody videos, or he’s running for some sort of political office.James was a running back for the most corrupt program in the history of college football during the early 1980s. In recent years, he’s been an ESPN commentator and an overzealous dad.



But now he looks primed and ready to enter the wonderful world of Texas politics.

James has founded “Texans For A Better America”. The organisation is a 501(c)(4), meaning it’s a tax-exempt organisation that can lobby and engage in partisan campaigns.

What will the Texans fight for, you ask?

Easy: the Consitution, low taxes, streamlining regulations, the free market, and “the truth” of American exceptionalism.

So yeah, he’s a Republican.

Not really sure what qualifies James for office, but his video features a lot of cows and oil wells, so he’s definitely on the right track.

James first floated his political aspirations last year when he said he’d take a run at Kay Bailey Hutchinson’s Senate seat if she became governor of Texas. She didn’t. But Hutchinson has already announced that she won’t run for re-election in 2012. So that looks to be the seat James is targeting.

We’ll see how this one plays out.

Now the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

A Vision Unveiled from Texans for a Better America on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.