Texas police officer seen on video slamming a teen girl to the ground has resigned

REUTERS/Mike Stone Hundreds of protestors rally against what demonstrators call police brutality in McKinney, Texas June 8, 2015.

A lawyer for Eric Casebolt, the McKinney, Texas police corporal seen on video forcing a teen girl to the ground and pointing his gun at others during a pool party, says the officer has resigned.

Shortly after video of the Friday incident went viral, Casebolt was placed on administrative leave.

The video shows Casebolt and several other officers arriving to a residential neighbourhood in McKinney, Texas on a call of some sort of altercation between a teenager and two adults.

Video of the incident appears to show the incident quickly escalating as Casebolt chased teenagers, most of whom are black, and ordering many of them to the ground.

The part of the video that has gained national attention is when Casebolt detains a 15-year-old girl who was wearing a bikini. Casebolt can be seen sitting on her back as she lay face down in the grass.

