Texas Homeowners Burn Their Million-Dollar Villa That's Hanging Off A Cliff -- And It's Happening Live

On Wednesday, a huge chunk of ground under a home in Whitney, Tex. fell into a lake, leaving the home, valued at $US1 million, teetering on the edge of a cliff.

Now, the owners of the 4,000-square-foot villa have decided to burn it down. And it’s happening live: Local news station WFAA-TV is streaming aerial footage of the burning, which you can watch here.

Screenshots of the controlled burn below:

A big chunk of the house fell into the lake:

There are 16 firefighters on hand to watch the fire.

The owners of the home are watching the fire from Florida, according to WFAA. “It isn’t until you see the deck that you used to sit on to look at the lake … it’s gone,” one of the owners said in an interview.

“I wanted to leave it to my grandchildren,” they added. “It’s a big hit.”

The house on Lake Whitney has been unoccupied since the owners abandoned it two weeks ago. It was declared unsafe for habitation about a year ago,according to WFAA-TV, after a crack was discovered in the cliff beneath the home.

Roughly a fifth of the home has collapsed into the lake prior to the fire. Here’s what it looked like ahead of the fire.

The luxury vacation home was built in 2007, and at the time was far away from the bluff and presumably safe. Mark Wilson, the chief deputy for the Hill County Sheriff’s Department,told Reutersthat “there is just a lot of the bluff that gave way.”

Roughly 150 feet of land has eroded since February, and despite no longer living on the property, the owners are tasked with cleaning up the rubble. After consulting with demolition experts and the U.S. Army Corps Engineers, the owners plan to burn the house, move the debris to stable land, and then have crews remove the slab foundation, according to the AP.

Here’s how close the home was to the edge:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.