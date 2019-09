Here’s some more data from AEI’s Mark Perry showing the insane surge in Texas oil production:



The state now produces more than 2.4 million barrels of oil a day — a level not seen since the mid-’80s.

And it got there in the span of about two years.

Here’s the chart:

