Texas Is Nowhere Near Ready To Handle The Repercussions Of Obamacare

This map shows the concentration of Medicaid patients in Texas.

Photo: Texas Tribune

So far, expert analyses of the Affordable Care Act’s lasting impact have been lopsided at best.Some say it’s doomed for failure and others claim it’ll save the lives (and budgets) of tens of millions of uninsured Americans.



While ACA makes its way through the U.S. Supreme Court over the next few months, reporters from two major Texas news outlets have been digging deep into how its passing could potentially affect Texans and their doctors alike.

A new study by the University of Texas’ Health Science centre shows just how dire the situation could be if Obamacare passes muster (via/The Texas Tribune):

“The safety net is currently meeting about 30 per cent of the demand for primary care visits by the low-income population and the rest is either met by private practice physicians or is left unmet,” said Charles Begley, Ph.D., professor of management, policy and community health at the UT School of Public Health, a part of UT Health. Begley anticipates that safety net providers will only be able to meet 25 per cent of the demand under the ACA.”

As it stands, Texas would have to widen its safety net by a whopping 17 per cent just to handle the increased demand for physicians, according to the report. And with 80-year-old grandmas blowing the lid off the state’s medicaid fraud problem, the hurdles seem endless.

That’d be a hard task for any state to bear, let alone one where so many Medicaid-friendly doctors have threatened to close out new patients. One of the state’s largest counties, Harris, has already been declared a shortage zone for physicians.

Just take a look at the video below to see what Texas is up against:



