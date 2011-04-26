Texas Motorcyclist Survives After Being Rear-Ended In High-Speed Lane And Hurled From His Bike [VIDEO]

Zacharie Perez is lucky to be alive. Very lucky.



The 25-year-old Texas resident was riding on his motorcycle in the high-speed lane of the North Texas Tollway Authority when the car in front of him slowed down.

He responded by jamming on his brakes.

The car behind him, however, did not, and it smashed into Perez.

He flew off his bike and into the sedan in front of him before ending up writhing in pain between two lanes. An SUV narrowly avoided running over the downed cyclist.

Amazingly, Perez survived the incident more or less intact. He spent five days in the hospital, fractured a rib and four vertebrae, and lost his spleen but lived to watch the video.

“I just remember a loud crash,” Perez told the Dallas News. “Then I remember landing on the ground, and being in excruciating pain.”

The victim will not be riding a motorcycle anytime soon as his fiancee won’t let him get a bike to replace his destroyed Triumph Daytona 675.

Video below.



