Texas Mayor Drops Gun At City Council Meeting

The mayor of Pasadena, Texas is taking some flak after allegedly bringing a gun to a city council meeting last Tuesday, KHOU-TV reports.

Although signs outside the council chambers state that no weapons are allowed — to include those carried by concealed permit holders — Mayor Johnny Isbell was apparently caught by council member Cody Wheeler, who told KHOU he witnessed a firearm accidentally falling on the ground.

“The mayor leaned slightly and then we saw a pistol land on the floor right where we were standing,” Wheeler told The Pasadena Citizen. “I think we were both in shock and didn’t know how to respond. I was extremely concerned the mayor was carrying a pistol and obviously didn’t know how to properly handle a weapon.”

The mayor told reporters that it was just a pellet gun, although Wheeler, a former Marine, believes otherwise.

“From what I saw, it appeared to be a semi-automatic pistol; my guess would be a 9mm Berretta Pistol,” Wheeler told The Citizen. “But, it certainly didn’t look like a pellet gun as far as I’m concerned.”

