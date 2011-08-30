Texas Manufacturing "Flat" In August

From the Dallas Fed: Texas Manufacturing Activity Flat



Texas factory activity was largely unchanged in August, according to business executives responding to the Texas Manufacturing Outlook Survey. The production index, a key measure of state manufacturing conditions, remained positive but fell from 10.8 to 1.1, suggesting growth stalled this month. The new orders index fell from 16 to 4.8 this month, suggesting order volumes continued to increase, but at a decelerated pace. … The capacity utilization index dipped into negative territory in August, with one-quarter of manufacturers noting a decrease … The index came in at 5.4, down from 12.1 in July. 20-three per cent of manufacturers reported hiring new workers, while 17 per cent reported layoffs. The hours worked index fell from 7.9 to –2.2, suggesting average workweeks shrank.

This was above the consensus view of -6.

This is the last of the regional Fed surveys for August. The regional surveys provide a hint about the ISM

index – and the regional surveys were very weak in August.

The New York and Philly Fed surveys are averaged together (dashed green, through August), and five Fed surveys are averaged (blue, through August) including New York, Philly, Richmond, Dallas and Kansas City. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) PMI (red) is through July (right axis).

The early surveys in August were especially weak (Philly Fed and Empire State), although the surveys later in the month were a little better. Both the Kansas City and Texas surveys showed slight expansion in August, although the Richmond survey showed contraction. The ISM index for August will be released Thursday, Sept 1st, and the consensus is for a decrease to 48.5 from 50.9 in July.

