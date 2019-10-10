Massive 'Cluckingham Palace' built for $15 million by the cofounder of a chicken empire is being auctioned off to the highest bidder two years after his death

Courtesy of Concierge Auctions The home will be auctioned off between October 15 and October 18 if the estate doesn’t sell for its $US8.95 million asking price before then.

In 1992, a 18,327-square-foot home sitting on 43 acres of land in Pittsburg, Texas, was built for billionaire Lonnie Alfred “Bo” Pilgrim.

Pilgrim cofounded Pilgrim’s Pride, which used to be one of the largest suppliers of poultry products in the world, with his brother Aubrey in 1946, growing it from a small feed store in Pittsburg and turning it into a global powerhouse after Aubrey’s 1966 death. Eventually, the company became a supplier for major brands like Walmart, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and Wendy’s.

After amassing his fortune in the chicken business, Pilgrim commissioned architect Richard Drummond Davis to build a “French Renaissance dream” palace with ornate gold leaf and marble decor, according to Robb Report; it cost about $US15 million to build at the time.

But now, two years after Pilgrim’s 2017 death, his son is auctioning off his father’s dream home through Concierge Auctions. According to the company’s listing, the online sale will run from October 15 through October 18. Local agents are also currently listing the property for $US8.95 million.

Here’s a look inside the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate known to locals as “Cluckingham Palace.”

The massive Pittsburg, Texas, estate is being auctioned off in an online sale starting October 15.

The two-story home has six bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms and 10 half bathrooms. It has both formal and informal dining areas, reception areas, home offices, a fitness room, and a screening room.

There’s a chandelier in the ornate entryway, surrounded by wrought-iron balustrades, a marble staircase, and marble pillars with gold detailing.

The living room makes use of soft pastel colours and Rococo-styled marble dressers.

According to Concierge Auctions, the estate’s gardens were designed by local Dallas landscape architects Naud Burnett & Partners.

One of many dining rooms features another chandelier hanging over the table.

The surrounding property includes three ponds and a creek, with a fresh water well.

The French-style windows look out on a manicured garden.

Pilgrim had this indoor pool designed after the Greenbrier Resort spa in White Sulphyr Springs, West Virginia.

The home has two stories, with garden detailing around the entry way. And it can all be yours for a cool $US8.95 million — or potentially less, if you want to take your chances bidding in the auction.

