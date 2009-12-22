Texas Managing Partners Are Not Having Any Fun

Many lawyers agree that practicing law would be a breeze if it wasn’t for those pesky clients!



60-seven per cent of Texas managing partners who find practicing law less enjoyable than it was 10 years ago say client demands and pressure to lower fees is the main reason, according to the Texas Lawyer’s 2009 Managing Partner Survey, via the Tex Parte Blog.

That is a significant difference from 2004, when only 13% of managing partners cited clients as the reason for their decreasing enjoyment. That year the “rise in the competitive market” was getting people down.

