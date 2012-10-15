Texas Man Selling Home To Help Find Lost Dog

A couple in Warren, Texas, put their home up for sale in order to be able to offer a $50,000 reward for their missing dog. Charlie Parker, who is retired, said his dog, Sir, a chocolate Lab, is like a child to him and his wife.

He tells local TV station KFDM that he’s willing to give up everything to find Sir (besides his wife and his horse). “He plays such a great role in our lives,” said Parker. “Whatever it takes, just bring me the animal and I’ll pay you.”



