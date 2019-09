Texas Man Selling Home To Help Find Lost Dog

A couple in Warren, Texas, put their home up for sale in order to be able to offer a $50,000 reward for their missing dog. Charlie Parker, who is retired, said his dog, Sir, a chocolate Lab, is like a child to him and his wife.

He tells local TV station KFDM┬áthat he’s willing to give up everything to find Sir (besides his wife and his horse). “He plays such a great role in our lives,” said Parker. “Whatever it takes, just bring me the animal and I’ll pay you.”



