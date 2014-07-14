This Texas Man Had The Perfect Response When Obama Asked Him If He Was Gay

Daniel Webb, a comedian and sometime drag queen based in Austin, Texas, got a hearty laugh out of President Barack Obama with a joke about his sex life.

According to the Austin Chronicle, the exchange occurred after the president asked Webb if he was gay while visiting a restaurant Thursday. When Obama went up to pay at Austin’s famous Franklin Barbecue, the Chronicle reported Webb, who was working the cash register, “threw his hand down and slapped the counter dramatically.”

“Equal rights for gay people!” Webb declared.

“Are you gay?” asked Obama.

“Only when I have sex,” Webb quipped.

Webb told the Chronicle the joke got Obama to laugh. He said the President told him to “bump me.” The pair subsequently exchanged a fist bump that was captured on camera.

Obama gets a fist pump as he pays for his lunch during a surprise visit to Franklin Barbecue in Texas #obamaaustin pic.twitter.com/sPUAMIAm2S

— Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) July 10, 2014

Obama faced some criticism for cutting the long line at Franklin Barbecue. However, when he arrived at the front, he tried to treat some of the people he bypassed to their meals. According to the White House press pool report Obama “produced a wad of 20s for an order that came to exceed $US300” Obama then asked an aide if his credit card was good. When he confirmed his card would work, Obama put the hefty barbecue tab on his “JPMorgan card.”

Webb told the Chronicle he believed the anger over Obama’s line-cutting was misplaced and argued security concerns necessitated the move.

“Logistically, that’s a really lazy complaint. I don’t think you can safely have a world leader hanging around in a line,” explained Webb.

However, Webb said there was at least one politician he’d be upset to see in the line at Franklin — Republican Texas Gov. Rick Perry.

“If Rick Perry would have walked in, I would have lost my job. I would have taken that old queen to town,” Webb said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.