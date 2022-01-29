A Texas man was arrested after he threatened his daughter’s school bullies with a pocketknife

Lights on a police car. Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

A Texas man was arrested after he threatened his high school daughter’s bullies with a pocket knife.

Thomas Brown of Wichita Falls was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Brown threatened to slit the bullies’ throats if they touched his daughter, according to court records.

A Texas man was arrested after he pulled a pocket knife on his daughter’s school bullies.

Thomas Brown of Wichita Falls was arrested Thursday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he threatened a girl who he said was bullying his daughter, according to court records.

Brown told police his high school daughter had a history of being bullied, and on Thursday she called him and said several girls were chasing her.

Brown met his daughter at an intersection near the high school, where he threatened to slit the girls’ throats if they touched his daughter, according to court records. One of the girls objected and said Brown couldn’t do that, at which point he pulled out a pocket knife and held it about six inches from her neck.

“The victim said as Brown put the knife up to her neck, she pushed his arm away with her hand, as well as put her knee up in between them in order to separate herself from him,” the arrest affidavit reads. “The victim told me that she feared for her life during the incident, and that she believed Brown was going to slit her throat.”

The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the incident and said in court records that Brown spoke openly with officers about the incident and even physically reenacted it, also telling officers, he was “probably going to jail.” Brown told police he had reached out to the school about the bullying issue, according to court records.

Wichita Falls PD did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Brown was released on Friday on a $US10,000 ($AU14,310) bond, records show.