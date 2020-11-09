A 73-year-old Texas man was accused of stealing posts from 'hundreds' of political campaign signs for 3 years, police say

Paul Weaver/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images Candidate yard signs are displayed outside of the First Ward polling place in Danville, Pennsylvania.

A man was arrested in connection with “hundreds” of T-posts that were stolen from political campaign signs in Texas, according to the Collin County Sheriff Office.

Police said in a statement posted online that 73-year-old Johnny Alcantara confessed he had been taking the T-posts from the signs for three years from signs for Republican, Democratic, and Independent candidates.

After authorities discovered “T-posts, and tools used to steal them” at his home, Alcantara was taken into police custody on Friday, police said.

Alcantara was taken into police custody on Friday after authorities found “T-posts, and tools used to steal them” in his home, according to the sheriff’s office. Photos posted by officials on Facebook shows dozens of the recovered T-posts.

This is one of the latest incidents that sparked police action over political campaign signs ahead of the 2020 presidential election. In Florida, a man was accused of stealing a bulldozer and damaging signs for the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaign last month. Earlier this week in Kansas, three teenagers were shot after a man accused them of taking signs supporting President Donald Trump’s campaign from his yard.

