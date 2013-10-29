Texas Man Arrested After Shooting Rampage That Killed Five

A 36-tear-old Texas man accused of killing five people — including burning one to death — was arrested early Tuesday after an hours-long manhunt, police

told CBS DFW.

Charles Brownlow, 36, is accused of going on a shooting spree Monday afternoon before entering a high-speed chase with police overnight near Terrell, about 30 miles east of Dallas.

He was arrested after a subsequent manhunt.

“We’re all in a state of shock. You have a tendency to think, ‘How can that happen here?’ ” Police Chief Jody Lay told The Dallas Morning News. “This is going to have a really big impact on us.”

