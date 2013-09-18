Texas Longhorns: How The Richest School In College Sports Makes And Spends Its Millions

No university athletic department makes more money than the University of Texas.

Despite a basketball team that failed to make the NCAA tournament and a football team that has struggled in recent years, the athletic department took in $US163.3 million in revenue last year according to data collected by USAToday.com.

Piecing together information collected by USAToday.com as well as BusinessofCollegeSports.com and other sources, we can get a better sense of where all that money comes from and how the school spends it.

It is an eye-opening look into the world of big-time college sports and the millions it generates.

