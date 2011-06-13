Texas Longhorns Advance To The College World Series

Photo: AP

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Mark Payton had a two-out RBI single to give Texas the lead in the bottom of the sixth, then scored on a throwing error to help the Longhorns beat Arizona State 4-2 on Sunday to win the Austin Super Regional and advance to their record 34th College World Series.Riccio Torrez hit a two-run homer for Arizona State (43-18) in the top of the first, but Texas (49-17) pulled within one in the bottom of the inning on Erich Weiss’ RBI groundout.



The Longhorns tied it in the fifth when Brandon Loy singled and scored on a balk.

Hoby Milner (7-4) pitched 2 1-3 innings for the victory, and Corey Knebel worked the ninth for his 19th save of the season. Mitchell Lambson (7-4) pitched five innings of relief for Arizona State.

Arizona State won the opener 3-1, and Texas tied it Saturday with a 5-1 victory

