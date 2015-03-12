Texas lawmaker identifies himself as a 'former foetus' on a sign outside his office

Texas State Representative Jonathan Stickland (R) came up with a unique way to great abortion activists when they visited the State Capitol.

On a sign outside of his office door, Stickland now identifies himself as a “FORMER FOETUS” — right next to “District 92.”

Stickland wrote on Facebook that he posted the new sign “in honour” of Planned Parenthood’s visit to the Legislature.

“Today Planned Parenthood is visiting and lobbying the Capitol. In honour of their visit, I put this sign up on my office door,” he wrote. “Organisations that murder children are not welcome in my office.”

Stickland is passionately pro-life and his campaign website touts his work on behalf of the issue.

“Jonathan is adamantly pro-life and believes it is part of the government’s role to protect the unborn lives of children,” his campaign biography states. “He was honored to help author House Bill 2, which restricted abortions after 20 weeks, and made abortion clinics adhere to stricter rules that protect Texas women. This was a huge victory for the pro-life movement and Jonathan was proud to be a part of it.”

His office did not immediately return a request for comment.

