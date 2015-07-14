A college kicker made a 80-yard field goal in practice

The longest field goal in NFL history is 64 yards by Matt Prater of the Denver Broncos in 2013.

The longest field goal in NCAA history is 67 yards, accomplished four times, most recently by Tom Odle for Fort Hays State in 1988. The NCAA record for longest field goal without a tee and with the more-narrow modern goal posts is 65 yards by Martin Gramatica of Kansas State in 1998.

Nick Rose, a senior kick for the University of Texas just obliterated all of those with an 80-yard field goal in practice (via Yahoo! Sports).

80 or easy idk pic.twitter.com/ocAjwWHsnc

— Nick Rose 2⃣3⃣ (@NickRozay23) July 12, 2015

Rose’s longest career field is 51 yards.

Of course, we don’t know how windy it was and Rose didn’t have to clear a bunch of 6-5, 300-pound linemen. But 80 yards is still 80 yards, a field goal from his own 30-yard line.

This comes just two weeks after a video surfaced purporting to show a high school kicker making a 73-yard field goal in practice. This one is of Eddy Pineiro who is committed to play football for the University of Alabama according to Lost Letterman.