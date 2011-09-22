EMBARRASSING: 40% Of Texas Job Growth Since 2007 Went To Illegal Immigrants

Plenty of people have already attacked the Texas growth myth, but this report from the centre for Immigration Studies really stings.



The non-partisan group found that newly-arrived immigrants claimed 81% of state job growth from 2007 to 2011. What’s worse, half of those immigrants were illegal — representing 40% of state growth.

Obviously this won’t go over well on the Perry campaign.

Newly-arrived immigrants dominated job growth despite representing only 29% of population growth.

Robert Reich, Paul Krugman and others have previously noted that most of the jobs added in Texas were low wage.

More from the CIS report:

Of jobs created in Texas since 2007, 81 per cent were taken by newly arrived immigrant workers (legal and illegal).

In terms of numbers, between the second quarter of 2007, right before the recession began, and the second quarter of 2011, total employment in Texas increased by 279,000. Of this, 225,000 jobs went to immigrants (legal and illegal) who arrived in the United States in 2007 or later.

Of newly arrived immigrants who took a job in Texas, 93 per cent were not U.S. citizens. Thus government data show that more than three-fourths of net job growth in Texas were taken by newly arrived non-citizens (legal and illegal).

The large share of job growth that went to immigrants is surprising because the native-born accounted for 69 per cent of the growth in Texas’ working-age population (16 to 65). Thus, even though natives made up most of the growth in potential workers, most of the job growth went to immigrants.

The share of working-age natives holding a job in Texas declined significantly, from 71 per cent in 2007 to 67 per cent in 2011. This decline is very similar to the decline for natives in the United States as a whole and is an indication that the situation for native-born workers in Texas is very similar to the overall situation in the country despite the state’s job growth.

Of newly arrived immigrants who took jobs in Texas since 2007, we estimate that 50 per cent (113,000) were illegal immigrants. Thus, about 40 per cent of all the job growth in Texas since 2007 went to newly arrived illegal immigrants and 40 per cent went to newly arrived legal immigrants.

Immigrants took jobs across the educational distribution. More than one out three (97,000) of newly arrived immigrants who took a job had at least some college.

These numbers raise the question of whether it makes sense to continue the current high level of legal immigration and also whether to continue to tolerate illegal immigration.

