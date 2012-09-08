Texas Will Soon Be Home To The Fastest Highway In America

Photo: audiocomplex / Creative Commons

Multiple outlets have reported that the posted speed limit on a highway stretch between Austin and San Antonio will be changed to 85 miles per hour, making it the highest in the nation.The portion of the I-35 toll road has become increasingly crowded, the AP said. The new speed limit will go into effect this fall, according to the Wall Street Journal‘s Nathan Koppel.



The AP says most highways in the U.S. top out at 75 m.p.h., while some highways in rural West Texas and Utah have 80-m.p.h. speed limits.”

Montana’s legendary “reasonable and prudent” speed limit was repealed in 1999.

