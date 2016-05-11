Texas school district to build $63 million football stadium, the most expensive in the country

Jennifer Grey/McKinney Independent School District An artist’s rendering of the new stadium to built in McKinney, Texas.

Voters in McKinney, Texas have approved the funding for a $62.8 million high school football stadium, according to the Dallas Morning News. It will be the most expensive high school stadium in the country.

The stadium, seen above in a artist’s rendering, will seat 12,000 fans and will be the home to three area high schools in the suburb of Dallas.

The funding is part of a $220 million bond that will go towards repairs and upgrades of existing facilities, as well as the construction of the new stadium and an attached events center.

Amazingly, this will be the third stadium in the state of Texas to cost at least $60 million. The stadium in McKinney will be just four miles north of the $60.0 million, 18,000-seat stadium that opened in Allen, Texas in 2012. A school district in Katy, Texas, outside of Houston, is currently building a $62.5 million stadium that will open next year, according to WideOpenCountry.com.

Here is another view of the stadium.

