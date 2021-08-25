Texas Gov. Abbott – who recently tested positive for COVID-19 – issues executive order blocking vaccine mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Reuters/Lucas Jackson

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued another executive order doubling down on his banning of COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The order blocks the “mandating of any COVID-19 vaccinations by any government entity.”

Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday doubled down his banning of coronavirus vaccine mandates by issuing another executive order “maintaining the current policy prohibiting the mandating of any COVID-19 vaccinations by any government entity” in the Lone Star State.

The new order blocks governments from mandating vaccinations, even if the COVID-19 vaccine is fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week, casting doubt on whether Abbott’s previous July executive order – which said businesses and government entities cannot mandate COVID-19 vaccines under “emergency use authorization” – would apply.

The Republican governor – who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but tested positive for the virus last week – also asked the state legislature’s special session agenda to discuss legislation around vaccine mandates and what exemptions should apply.

“Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the legislature, and their involvement is particularly important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas,” Abbott said in a statement.

Abbott’s order comes as coronavirus cases, fueled by the highly tranmissible Delta variant, contine to surge across the country, especially in Texas.

The executive order states: “No governmental entity can compel any individual to receive a COVID 19 vaccine.”