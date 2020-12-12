The Texas GOP had a fit after the Supreme Court rejected their bid to flip the election in Trump's favour, and now they're hinting at secession

Michele Eve Sandberg/Corbis via Getty Images Texas GOP Chairman Allen West suggested some states ‘should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.’

The Republican Party of Texas decried the US Supreme Court decision to reject a bid by some states to overturn the results of the presidential election.

The case, which was brought by Texas and joined by other Republican-led states, sought to overturn the results in four states won by President-elect Joe Biden. The court denied the lawsuit due to a lack of standing.

“Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution,” Allen West, the Texas GOP chairman, said.

In a statement released Friday, Allen West, the Texas GOP chairman, said in tossing the lawsuit, the court “has decreed that a state can take unconstitutional actions and violate its own election law.”

He also said the “guilty state” has “damaging effects on other states that abide by the law,” and hinted that some states should consider seceding.

“Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution,” West said.

The legal challenge was the latest attempt by allies of President Donald Trump to subvert the election, and was denounced by many as a legally dubious attempt to have judges interfere in the democratic process.

The Texas attorney general, who brought the lawsuit, was joined by 16 other Republican attorneys general and supported by most Republican members in the House of Representatives.

The president also hyped the case, celebrating the states that joined Texas and calling it “the big one.”

The loss adds to a string of defeats by the Trump campaign and other Republican officials, who have not won any of their lawsuits brought since Election Day.

A spokesperson for Biden welcomed the decision, saying the Supreme Court “rejected the latest of Donald Trump and his allies’ attacks on the democratic process.

