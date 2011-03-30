The New York Times Has Rewritten Its Hugely Controversial Texas Gang Rape Story

Earlier this month the New York Times published a report on the gang-rape of an 11-year-old girl in Texas that many, including the NYT ombudsman, felt (for very good reason) pegged the victim as the guilty party.



Over the weekend in his latest column about why the New York Times is awesome (and presumably everyone else sucks) Bill Keller commended the paper for responding to the criticism by ordering up a whole new story.

Congratulations Bill Keller! The NYT is one step closer to doing what the blogosphere already does well, namely: self-correcting, updating, expanding, and all in a timely manner to boot. Keep it up.

In the meantime, here is the article. This one is three pages long, includes a fairly devastating interview the girl’s father, and manages not to focus on what kind of clothes the girl was wearing or whether or not she had on too much make-up. It’s also running on page one. Kudos to the NYT: better late than never.

