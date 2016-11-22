Texas football players show support for Charlie Strong at press conference after threatening to boycott their final game

The Texas Longhorns lost to Kansas on Saturday and by Sunday reports were flying that Charlie Strong would be fired after the team’s final game on Friday against Texas Christian.

While Strong may feel like chum with sharks circling in the water, he is still getting support from one large group — his players.

On Monday morning, Strong met with the media and said that he has not been told that he will be fired. He did reiterate what Athletic Director Mike Perrin said earlier, that Strong and the program will be evaluated after the season.

But maybe the most telling part of the press conference came after Strong was done speaking. When he walked off stage, he was greeted by “dozens” of his players in a sign of support for their soon-to-be-fallen coach.

This comes after a report from the Austin American-Statesman that some players were considering a boycott of the final game in protest of the decision to fire Strong.

Strong seemingly confirmed that report during his press conference when he said that he had told the players not to boycott the game

“They will not boycott this game,” he said. “They know this game is about the seniors. That’s not going to happen … I told them not to quit on me and I wouldn’t quit on them.”

Of course not all is bad for Strong. He will be due a $10.7 million buyout of the remaining two years on his contract.

