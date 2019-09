Last night a fertiliser plant blew up in West Texas, killing approximately 15 people and injuring more than 100 others.



“It was like a nuclear bomb went off,” said West Mayor Tommy Muska to CNN.

An apt description: the explosion actually left a mushroom cloud.

One bystander caught the whole thing on tape.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.