A Gas Station Glitch Let Texan Drivers Fill Up For A Buck

Scores of drivers in Pasadena, Texas had a field day Sunday night when a glitch at a gas station drove prices down to just $1 per gallon, reports KTRK-TV in Houston.Some residents even paid as little as 10 bucks to fill their gallons, while others brought several of their own vehicles to fill up.



The glitch was temporary, but saved a few people a ton of money at a time when gas prices just keep rising.

The national average is currently $3.92, according to AAA.

However, as predicted earlier in the year, prices have already exceeded $4 per gallon in places around the country.

Because the rest of us can’t be so lucky, YM contributor Stacy Johnson offers a few tips to beat gas prices at the pump, including:

1. Pay cash.

2. Fill up at the warehouse club.

3. Shop around.

4. Slow down.

5. Take the extra weight out of your car.

