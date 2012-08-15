A Dog Named Lucky Has Inherited All His Owner's Worldly Possessions

Photo: KVUE

Even a little thing like death won’t stop some Americans from pampering their pets. Kenneth Bortz decided to show he cared by leaving his dog Lucky a sweet inheritance that included a slew of fine china, world-class silver and antique furniture, reports KVUE’s Casey Norton.



“There’s lots of clock parts and lamp parts,” said Skipper Dixon, a close friend of Bortz’s. “For Kenneth, his dogs were basically his children, his family.”

Bortz, who lived in Forth Worth, Texas, originally planned to leave the goods to his partner and then his trust manager, Tim Connolly. Now Lucky will get to live up to his name, although it’s hard to tell from the news story who will assume care for the pooch.

“The average person probably doesn’t think about it, but if you look at it logically, and if the life expectancy of the pet is greater than the owner, it would be a good idea for [the owner] to consider a will or trust,” Michael W. Goldstein, an attorney, told Fox Business last year. “Otherwise there would be no provision for the pet.”

Bortz may very well have set up a trust that allowed Lucky’s caregiver to assume responsibility. Trusts work like a contract to bypass court intervention, and are typically drafted by lawyers and require a signature from both the chosen caregiver and pet owner.

“In some situations, a trust is better if there is nobody available to care for your pet,” Goldstein said.

Lucky will receive some help via an estate sale, so here’s to hoping his good fortune doesn’t run out.

