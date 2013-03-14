A Texas Demographics Chart That Scares The Crap Out Of Republicans

If the GOP can’t keep Texas red, then it’s really hard to imagine the party being competitive in a national Presidential election.



Texas’ redness doesn’t seem in danger in the near term, but Democrats are optimistic that the growth of the state’s Latino population will make the state competitive eventually.

Via Erica Greider, Michael Li tweets this great chart about the demographic breakdown by age in Texas.

As you can see, while the older generations remain predominantly white, that changes rapidly as you get younger (future voters).

Finding a message that appeals to Latinos seems crucial.

Photo: Michael Li

