Texas Democrats who fled the state are suing Gov. Greg Abbott claiming his attempts to bring them back to the legislature violate their civil rights

Texas Gov. Greg Abbot. Reuters/Lucas Jackson

A group of 22 Texas Democrats sued top Republicans in the state, including Gov. Greg Abbott.

Lawmakers argue that attempts to force lawmakers to come back for a special legislative session violate their civil rights.

Abbott is working to get lawmakers to pass GOP-backed initiatives, like bills that target trans youth.

A group of 22 Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives on Friday sued Republican lawmakers in the state, including Gov. Greg Abbott, in the latest escalation of their ongoing feud.

In the lawsuit, first reported by the Texas Tribune, lawyers for the lawmakers argue that GOP attempts to bring them back for a special session are violations of their civil rights, alleging a “discriminatory scheme” to violate their constitutional right to assemble.

The lawmakers also allege that Abbott and Republican Reps. Dade Phelan and James White engaged in a conspiracy “by public statements and otherwise, to attempt to deny, coerce, threaten, intimidate, and prevent” the Democrats from their constitutional rights.

Abbott’s office did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment Saturday.

The legal action is the latest escalation of tensions between Texas Democrats and Republicans, who have been at odds over efforts to pass conservative legislation, including restrictions on voting rights, targeting transgender youth participation in sports, access to abortion, and critical race theory.

Abbott last month convened a special legislative session to bring lawmakers back to work after Democrats walked out at the end of the regular session in July, refusing to act on the conservative priorities. But a group of 50 Texas Democrats fled the state and headed to Washington, DC, to lobby Congress to pass voting rights protections and to once again prevent the legislature from having the needed quorum to act on the GOP-backed bills.

Abbott previously called for the Democrats who left the state to be arrested. He on Thursday announced another special legislation slated to begin at noon Saturday.

The plaintiffs listed in the suit are state Reps. Senfronia Thompson, Trey Martinez Fischer, Gene Wu, Vikki Goodwin, Ron Reynolds, Eddie Rodriguez, Jon Rosenthal, Jasmine Crockett, Mary Ann Perez, Alma Allen, Christina Morales, Nicole Collier, Celia Israel, Ana-Maria Ramos, Barbara Gervin-Hawkins, Terry Meza, Donna Howard, Jarvis Johnson, Ray Lopez, Shawn Thierry, Elizabeth Campos, and Gina Hinojosa.

The lawmakers also allege “deliberate acts of status discrimination” by Abbott and Republican Reps. Dade Phelan and James White. As the Tribune reported, the suit alleges acts of discrimination based on the race of some of the lawmakers who signed on, though it doesn’t provide evidence of the claim.

The lawmakers seeking $US5 ($AU7) in actual damages and an additional $US10 ($AU14) in punitive damages, according to the suit.