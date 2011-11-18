Texas College Republicans President Says Obama Assassination Is 'Tempting'

Photo: Twitter via Texas Tribune

Lauren E. Pierce,the president of the College Republicans at UT Austin, is hot water after she said in a tweet yesterday that it is “tempting” to assassinate President Barack Obama.The full tweet, which is now protected, reads: “Y’all as tempting as it may be, don’t shoot Obama. We need him to go down in history as the WORST president we’ve EVER had! #2012”



News of the tweet was first reported by ABC News yesterday.

Pierce told The Texas Tribune that: “This is so stupid. [The report] makes it sound like I’m saying I want to do it, but that’s totally not the case. I was essentially just saying any kind of assassination attempt is just stupid. It’s not going to do anything.”

Her tweet came hours after the Secret Service revealed that someone had fired a bullet at the White House and that they were searching for a suspect.

