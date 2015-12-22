The father of an 11-year-old said this school assignment was 'a diagram of how to become a drug dealer'

“I felt like they were giving my kid a diagram of how to become a drug dealer,” Texas father Scott Pick told CBS 11 News in Dallas.

Pick’s 11-year-old son, a sixth grader at Keller Independent School District, was given a science worksheet entitled “Following a Sequence: The Cocaine Trade From Field to Street,” CBS 11 News reports.

“I walked by and noticed that in big bold letters across the front of his assignment it said… COCAINE,” Pick said.

The worksheet required students to read a flowchart about “how the cocaine trade works” and then mark if the ten statements following the diagram were facts or opinions.

Some of the statements were:

Jailing street dealers won’t stop cartels from producing cocaine.

Farmers who grow coca plants can’t tell right from wrong

A packet of cocaine on the street sells for many times the cost of coca paste

The worksheet cites figures from the UN Office of Drug Control and Crime Prevention while outlining how

profitable narco trafficking is.

For instance, according to the worksheet, a drug cartel buys 2.2 pounds (1 kilo) of coca paste from a Colombian farmer at $950, distributors then pay $25,000 for 2.2 pounds, and dealers sell a gram (a thousandth part of the original kilo) for $87. Therefore, the value of a kilo of cocaine on the street is $87,000.

“If you calculate the cost all the way from the farm it is 150,000%,” Mexico City based journalist Ioan Grillo explains in his book “El Narco: Inside Mexico’s Criminal Insurgency.”

“It is one of the most profitable businesses on the planet. Who else can offer that kind of return for your dollar?,” Grillo wrote.

Here’s the assignment via CBS 11 News:

PostbyCBS DFW.

Keller ISD is approximately 440 miles away from the US border with Mexico, where most of the illegal smuggling discussed on the worksheet occur.

“Keller ISD takes the issue of drug abuse very seriously, and as such, allocates multiple resources to combat abuse through drug education and intervention. The study sheet in question will be reviewed before being considered for future use. The district will continue its concerted efforts to review, remind, and revise drug educational material on a regular basis,” a school district spokesperson told CBS 11 News.

Pick says his son has not turned in the assignment.

Earlier this month, a homework assignment which instructed children to write an Islamic statement of faith caused 24 schools in Augusta County, Virginia to close for a day after families complained about the assignment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.