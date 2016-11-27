Texas has fired Charlie Strong as football coach and reportedly hired Tom Herman after ugly bidding war with LSU

Texas has fired Charlie Strong as head football coach and will hire Houston’s Tom Herman, according to ESPN.

The move comes after a bidding war with LSU that had turned ugly in recent days. LSU will now hire Ed Orgeron, who had been serving as the school’s interim head coach since they fired Les Miles mid-season.

We will have more on this shortly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.