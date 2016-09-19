Controversial ruling cost Texas a chance to tie Cal in final minute

It happened again!

Cal running back Vic Enwere appeared to score a game-clinching touchdown on a 56-yard run that would have given the Golden Bears a 57-43 lead with 90 seconds to go.

Instead, just like Clemson’s

Ray-Ray McCloud a week ago, Enwere inexplicably dropped the ball before entering the end zone. However, unlike McCloud’s fumble, Cal was allowed to keep the ball at the 1-yard line and run out the clock.

First, here is the fumble, which clearly comes out before he goes into the end zone.





But here is where things get wonky.

The officials reviewed the play and determined there was a fumble. However, they also ruled that there was “no immediate recovery” of the football by Texas.

A Texas player did pick the ball up three seconds after it was dropped, but apparently that wasn’t fast enough in the eyes of the officials.





But does it even matter?

Going back to the McCloud fumble a week ago. In that case, nobody recovered the football. However, the ball did land in the end zone.

The officials ruled that since the ball became dead in the end zone, it was considered a touchback and Clemson turned the ball over to Troy.

Now check out where Enwere’s fumble landed: In the end zone!

It appears that the officials blew the fumble in two different ways in not giving the ball to Texas. Even if it is determined that Texas did not recover the ball soon enough, it is clear that the ball became dead in the end zone and it should have been a touchback for Texas.

Of course, there is no guarantee that Texas would have scored a game-tying touchdown — it also doesn’t make up for Texas coach Charlie Strong’s decision to punt with two minutes to go, down a touchdown. But it sure seems like Texas deserved a shot to try and tie the game and send it to overtime.

