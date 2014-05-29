Bar General Manager Fired After Domestic Violence Joke Goes Viral

A bar in Plano, Texas has fired its general manager after the bar promoted itself with a chalkboard “joke” making light of domestic violence over the weekend.

Dallas News reports a woman named Courtney Williams was “visiting Scruffy Duffies in the Shops at Legacy on Saturday when she spotted the sign: ‘I like my beer like I like my violence — domestic.'”

The sign went up mere hours after the nation learned about the mass shooting in Santa Barbara, where 6 people were killed when the alleged gunman — with an online presence filled with misogyny and violence — opened fire outside of a deli early Saturday morning. It also went up around the same time #YesAllWomen began trending on the internet; a movement to give women a platform in which to share their stories of assault and harassment.

Williams uploaded the photo below to Facebook, with the message: “I’m not going to be in a bar like this that’s willing to make these kinds of jokes.”

Tuesday, Brian Harder, whose company Harder Concepts owns Scruffy Duffies, fired the general manager of the bar.

In a written statement submitted to Dallas News, he wrote:

This was an isolated event executed by an employee that made a bad decision followed by a manager that did not recognise and fix the problem. … We will ensure that something like this will never happen again.

