A Texas bar is refusing to let in customers who wear masks

A Texas bar has banned customers from wearing masks inside.

The Liberty Tree Tavern in Elgin, Texas, posted a sign outside their doors refusing service to people who “feel” they need to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic.

The sign read: “Due to our concern for our customers, if they FEEL (not think), that they need to wear a mask, they should stay home until they FEEL that it’s safe to be in public without one. Sorry, No Mask Allowed.”

According to the CDC, people are advised to wear cloth masks in public places because they can prevent you from spreading germs to other people – especially in enclosed spaces like bars.

Normally, the saying goes no socks, no shoes, no service, but a Texas bar has added something else.

“It is more of a push back – the snitches, and the contact tracers out there,” Kevin Smith, Co-Owner of the Liberty Tree Tavern, told NBC affiliate KXAN. “This is still a rural county.”

"SORRY, NO MASK ALLOWED ????," reads a sign posted on the doors of the Liberty Tree Tavern in Elgin, Texas. The town of about 10,000 has reported 52 cases of COVID-19. https://t.co/E3zcTjoK1f #kwch12 pic.twitter.com/vmUlWEjTZQ — KWCH Eyewitness News (@KWCH12) May 29, 2020

Elgin is a city of 10,000 residents. According to KXAN, 52 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Smith told KXAN that, despite banning masks, the tavern is adhering to the guidelines that the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention laid out for bars wishing to reopen. Indeed, the guidelines do not stipulate mask-wearing.

However, the CDC has said that cloth masks can prevent you from spreading germs to other people in crowded spaces like restaurants and bars. Many businesses in states that are reopening are requiring customers to wear masks if they want to receive service.

Some bar patrons expressed concerns about the tavern discouraging people from wearing masks.

“I think that’s a risk. I think that’s foolish,” Elgin resident Ross Owens told KXAN. “They’re taking chances they don’t need to take, especially if they’re in public service.”

