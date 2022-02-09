Texas attorney general announces investigation into GoFundMe after donation site shuts down fundraiser for Canadian trucker protests

Truckers lineup their trucks on Metcalfe Street as they honk their horns on February 5, 2022 in Ottawa, Canada. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Texas’ attorney general is investigating GoFundMe after the site shut down donations for Canadian truckers’ Freedom Convoy.

GoFundMe previously blocked $10 million in donations meant for the Canadian truckers protesting vaccine mandates.

“Many Texans donated to this worthy cause,” Texas AG Ken Paxton said.

Texas’ attorney general said on Wednesday that his office has launched an investigation into GoFundMe after the donation site shut down funding for Canadian truckers protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

GoFundMe said over the weekend that it blocked $10 million in donations meant for the Canadian truckers “Freedom Convoy.”

The funds will now be automatically returned to donors, the crowdfunding site said.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday that his office is now investigating GoFundMe for potential violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

“GoFundMe’s response to an anti-mandate, pro-liberty movement should ring alarm bells to anyone using the donation platform and, more broadly, any American wanting to protect their constitutional rights,” Paxton said.

“Many Texans donated to this worthy cause,” the attorney general added. “I am acting to protect Texas consumers so that they know where their hard-earned money is going, rather than allowing GoFundMe to divert money to another cause without the consent of Texas citizens.”

Paxton said he would “get to the bottom of this deceitful action.”

GoFundMe did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Insider on Wednesday.