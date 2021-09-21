The anti-abortion group that championed Texas’ vigilante law is upset 2 people suing over abortion aren’t making ‘valid attempts to save innocent human lives’

Protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in the morning as the court takes up a major abortion case focusing on whether a Texas law that imposes strict regulations on abortion doctors and clinic buildings interferes with the constitutional right of a woman to end her pregnancy, in Washington March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Texas Right to Life, the group behind the state’s abortion whistleblower tip site, decried the first two lawsuits filed under the state’s new abortion law.

The group’s spokesperson said “neither of these lawsuits are valid attempts to save innocent human lives.”

Both lawsuits were filed by disbarred attorneys that have said they’re in favor of abortion access.

The anti-abortion group behind Texas’ vigilante abortion tip site is upset that two people suing over a now-illegal abortion aren’t doing it for the right reasons.

Texas Right for Life created a website in August allowing for anyone to submit a tip about people breaking Texas’ newly enacted abortion law. The law prohibits doctors from performing an abortion procedure after a fetal heartbeat is detected, typically at the six-week mark of pregnancy.

In addition, the law allows anyone to sue the physician performing the procedure, the person receiving the abortion, and anyone they believe helped a patient get an abortion beyond the state’s limit. If the lawsuit is successful, the person suing will be rewarded at least $US10,000 ($AU13,776) in addition to legal fees.

Two disbarred attorneys filed separate lawsuits on Monday against Dr. Alan Braid, who admitted to performing an abortion earlier this month in spite of the Texas law.

Oscar Stilley, who filed one of the lawsuits, said he’s in favor of abortion access. The second lawsuit, filed by Felipe Gomez, specifically asks the court to deem the Texas law “illegal as written.”

But despite the law working as written, Texas Right to Life is not content. The group’s spokesperson, Kimberlyn Schwartz, wrote on Monday that the two lawsuits were “bogus” because she alleges that “neither of these lawsuits are valid attempts to save innocent lives.”

John Seago, the legislative director at Texas Right to Life, echoed Schwartz’s statement to the New York Times.

“Both cases are self-serving legal stunts, abusing the cause of action created in the Texas Heartbeat Act for their own purposes,” Seago said.

Texas Right to Life’s abortion whistleblower website has been offline for several weeks after GoDaddy refused to continue hosting it. Seago previously told Insider that the website will return, but would not specify when. After their group website leaked hundreds of job resumés, cybersecurity experts and abortion access advocates warned Insider about their concerns about the tip site’s security.

“I shudder even to consider the implications of an extremist anti-choice group having a database of Texans who are known to support reproductive freedom,” Dina Montemarano, the research director of NARAL Pro-Choice America, told Insider in an email.