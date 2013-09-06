Texas A&M's President Did The Johnny Football Money Celebration In A Fantastic Photo

Johnny Manziel enraged his critics last week when he did the “show me the money” celebration in his first game after being accused of taking money for autographs.
Apparently Texas A&M president R. Bowen Loftin is not among those who was shocked and offended by the gesture.
Here he is posing with a few A&M students yesterday on campus — rubbing his hands together in celebration Johnny Football has made famous.
Loftin, age 64, is stepping down after this year, so he has nothing to lose.
Fantastic:
This is why I love @aggieprez. #OVO #topszn pic.twitter.com/xhnlvxWxOY
— Douglas Chipponeri (@dougigem) September 6, 2013
