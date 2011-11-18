This 100-Year-Old Tradition Is Still One Of The Coolest In College Sports

Photo: Cushing Memorial Library and Archives, Texas A&M University

College football is still in full swing. But it’s not just the players on the field that work hard.



At Texas A&M University, home of the Aggies, a group of students known as the Yell Leaders are tasked with keeping school spirit high by leading university fans in chants at football games and other school events.

The campus tradition dates back to 1907 when Texas A&M was an all-male military college.

The five-man group doesn’t perform high-flying tricks like traditional cheerleaders, instead using different types of hands signals, called “pass backs,” to fire up the stands.

One interesting nugget of information: Republican presidential candidate and Texas Gov. Rick Perry was once a Yell Leader during his days as a cadet at the university.

