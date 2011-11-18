This 100-Year-Old Tradition Is Still One Of The Coolest In College Sports

Dina Spector
Yell Leaders

Photo: Cushing Memorial Library and Archives, Texas A&M University

College football is still in full swing. But it’s not just the players on the field that work hard.

At Texas A&M University, home of the Aggies, a group of students known as the Yell Leaders are tasked with keeping school spirit high by leading university fans in chants at football games and other school events. 

The campus tradition dates back to 1907 when Texas A&M was an all-male military college. 

The five-man group doesn’t perform high-flying tricks like traditional cheerleaders, instead using different types of hands signals, called “pass backs,” to fire up the stands. 

One interesting nugget of information: Republican presidential candidate and Texas Gov. Rick Perry was once a Yell Leader during his days as a cadet at the university. 

The Yell Leader tradition dates back to 1907.


During this time, Texas A&M was still an all-male military school.


According to legend, the act started as way to keep women — who were threatening to leave a football game — entertained.


The performance was a hit with the ladies.


Though, there are no women on the team.


Traditionally, the Yell Leaders are members of the Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets.


The team is elected by the student body.


And made up of five upperclassmen.


There are three seniors and two juniors.


They also get a Varsity letter, like other athletes.


Unlike traditional cheerleaders, Yell Leaders use only hand signals and chants to excite the crowd.


For example...




