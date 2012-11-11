Texas A&M Upsets Alabama, Creating Nightmare BCS Scenario

Photo: CBS Sports

Top-ranked Alabama was upset today by Texas A&M, opening the door for a BCS Championship game that nobody wants to see.Texas A&M grabbed an early 20-0 lead and held on late with an interception at the goalline to preserve a 29-24 win. But more importantly, the loss by the Crimson Tide will likely vault Kansas State and Oregon up to the top two spots in the BCS rankings.



Not only will this create a matchup most college football fans won’t care about, it is also nightmare scenario for a potentially undefeated Notre Dame and their legion of followers that have been waiting for a long time to be relevant again.

At this point, it is hard to imagine a scenario in which Notre Dame, who struggled to beat Pittsburgh a week ago, leapfrogs either Oregon or Kansas State. And if Notre Dame does finish undefeated, and on the outside, looking in, it will be a tough pill for the Fighting Irish to swallow.

It is one thing to get bumped from the BCS title game by a team like Bama. It is something else entirely to get bumped by Oregon and Kansas State. And at this point, even Notre Dame haters would rather see the Fighting Irish in the BCS title game.

