As Texas A&M tries to leave for the SEC, its fellow Big 12 teams, like Baylor, are giving them a hard time. So Texas A&M fans are firing back in the form of a billboard.



A few Texas A&M supporters chipped in to buy this billboard ad in Waco, Texas, where Baylor is located:

Photo: @DerekAggie06

(via YardBarker)

