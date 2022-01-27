Texas’ AG went on Mike Lindell’s TV network urging people to pressure state judges after they stopped him from prosecuting supposed voter fraud

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Texas’ attorney general went on a Mike Lindell show and urged the public to pressure state judges.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals had stripped the AG of the power to unilaterally prosecute election fraud cases.

“Call them out by name,” AG Ken Paxton told the public of the judges.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton went on MyPillow CEO and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell’s broadcast platform and urged the public to put pressure on the state’s Court of Criminal Appeals judges over a recent ruling that stripped him of the power to unilaterally prosecute supposed election fraud cases.

“Contact the Court of Criminal Appeals. Call them out by name. I mean, you can look them up,” the Republican attorney general said during an interview last week with Brannon Howse on Lindell’s platform, Frank.

Paxton added, “There’s eight of them that voted the wrong way,” as he urged listeners to “call them,” “send mail,” and “send email.”

“I encourage Texas to talk to their legislators to make them aware of it because most of Texas legislators don’t realize what’s about to happen in Texas,” Paxton said during the January 17 interview.

After the interview, Howse showed a graphic with the address and contact information for the court in Austin, Texas, saying “let them know what you think about this” but also advising viewers to be polite.

“Assume that your call is being recorded,” he added, “so speak in nice, calm terms.”

Howse also said viewers could look up the court’s members online.

Paxton’s office did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

In December, the Texas Criminal Court of Appeals — an all-GOP panel — ruled 8-1 that Paxton can no longer unilaterally prosecute purported cases of voter fraud.

Paxton previously said in a tweet that because of the decision, “[George] Soros-funded district attorneys will have sole power to decide whether election fraud has occurred in Texas. This ruling could be devastating for future elections in Texas.”

Earlier this month, Paxton filed a motion for a rehearing with the court, requesting that it reconsider the ruling.

“The Court’s decision to suddenly remove our authority to prosecute election fraud can only empower dishonest campaigns to silence voters across the state,” Paxton said in a statement, calling the decision “not only wrong on legal grounds, but it has the effect of giving district and county attorneys virtually unlimited discretion to not bring election law prosecutions.”