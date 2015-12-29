It looks like the Texas 'affluenza' teen dyed his hair black when he fled to Mexico

Texas teen Ethan Couch appears to have dyed his hair black when he fled the US for Mexico with his mother earlier this month, violating his probation.

Couch — now 18 years old — was serving a 10-year probation sentence for killing four people while driving drunk when he was 16.

He “became known as the ‘affluenza’ teen during his trial in juvenile court, when a psychologist said he was so wealthy and spoiled he could not tell the difference between right and wrong,” according to Reuters.

According to a photo released by the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office, Couch — who has appeared with blonde hair in all previously released images — has drastically changed the colour of his hair and beard:

Mexican authorities arrested Couch and his mother Tonya Couch on Monday:

Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office statement on the arrests of #EthanCouch and #TonyaCouch pic.twitter.com/bkeB8AHUlo

— Joshua Hoyos (@JoshuaHoyos) December 29, 2015

