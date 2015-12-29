It looks like the Texas 'affluenza' teen dyed his hair black when he fled to Mexico

Peter Jacobs

Texas teen Ethan Couch appears to have dyed his hair black when he fled the US for Mexico with his mother earlier this month, violating his probation.

Couch — now 18 years old — was serving a 10-year probation sentence for killing four people while driving drunk when he was 16.

He “became known as the ‘affluenza’ teen during his trial in juvenile court, when a psychologist said he was so wealthy and spoiled he could not tell the difference between right and wrong,” according to Reuters.

According to a photo released by the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office, Couch — who has appeared with blonde hair in all previously released images — has drastically changed the colour of his hair and beard:

Ethan Couch Affluenza Beard HairScreenshot Via ABC News

Mexican authorities arrested Couch and his mother Tonya Couch on Monday:

NOW WATCH: A hair surgeon explains what’s going on with Trump’s hair

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.