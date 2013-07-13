Texas Capitol Security Confiscated Tampons Before Debate Over The State's Controversial Abortion Legislation

Amelia Acosta

As the Texas Senate took up debate on controversial abortion legislation today, security at the statehouse confiscated tampons, maxi pads, and other potential items that could be thrown from women entering the building.

It sparked what’s surely one of the most unusual hashtags ever on Twitter: #tampongate. 

Here’s a sampling:

Apparently, the statehouse decided to beef up security in light of significant protests on either side of the bill, intending to confiscate anything that could be thrown on the Senate floor. Several observers have noted, however, that bringing in guns remains permitted, according to state law.

