Texas Capitol Security Confiscated Tampons Before Debate Over The State's Controversial Abortion Legislation

As the Texas Senate took up debate on controversial abortion legislation today, security at the statehouse confiscated tampons, maxi pads, and other potential items that could be thrown from women entering the building.



It sparked what’s surely one of the most unusual hashtags ever on Twitter: #tampongate.

Here’s a sampling:

Tampons, pads and condoms are being confiscated at the Texas Capitol right now, but guns are permitted. What is wrong with this picture? — Erin Stryker (@asianbeanqueen) July 12, 2013

Menstruating women will attract a SharkNado. Can’t be too careful. #tampons #TXLege — Ruth R (@bookofruthless) July 12, 2013

TX lege honouring its roots with preemptive strike against weapons of mass menstruation. #tampongate

Apparently, the statehouse decided to beef up security in light of significant protests on either side of the bill, intending to confiscate anything that could be thrown on the Senate floor. Several observers have noted, however, that bringing in guns remains permitted, according to state law.

