A 6-year-old Texas first grader was struck and killed by a pickup truck after she was dropped off by her school bus

Harris’ family set up a fundraiser after the six-year-old died after exiting a school bus last week. Screenshot via GoFundMe

A 6-year-old was killed after she was hit by a truck after getting off a school bus in Texas on Wednesday.

KaLiyah Harris was crossing the street in Houston when she was hit by a vehicle.

She died at a local hospital after the accident, KTRK-TV reported.

A six-year-old Texas girl died Wednesday afternoon after she was struck by a pickup truck after getting off of her school bus.

The girl, identified as first-grade student KaLiyah Harris, was walking across the street in Houston on October 13 when she was hit by the black Chevrolet Silverado, KTRK-TV reported.

Her mother, Whitney Clark, told KTRK-TV that she was on her way to pick up her daughter and saw her daughter under the vehicle when she arrived.

“She tried to walk, and she fell. I picked her up,” Clark told the outlet.

“I grabbed her hand, she started squeezing my hand,” she added. “She let go of my hand.”

Harris was transported to a local hospital where she died. She was a student at Anderson Academy, which is part of the Aldine Independent School District.

The district told KTRK-TV that she got off the bus at 4:44, but Harris’ mother said she was dropped off before that time, claiming the bus schedule is inconsistent, according to the report.

Houston police said the driver, who remained on the scene, was not impaired during the incident and was not charged, KPRC-TV reported. The police said they would check the driver’s cell phone records to see if it was used when the accident happened, the outlets reported.

A balloon release was held on Saturday evening in memory of Harris, KPRC-TV reported. The family created a GoFundMe this week to raise money for the child’s funeral services, according to the report.