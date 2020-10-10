First-term Rep. Van Taylor looks to defend his new seat against Democrat Lulu Seikaly in Texas' 3rd Congressional District

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images Rep. Van Taylor, R-Texas, walks down the House steps after a vote on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

First-term Rep. Van Taylor will face Democrat Lulu Seikaly to represent Texas’ 3rd Congressional District.

The 3rd District is located in northeastern Texas, just above Dallas. It is home to most of Collin County which includes the cities of McKinney, Plano, Frisco, and part of Dallas.

In the 2016 presidential election, the district voted for President Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton by 14 points.

The candidates

Taylor is a businessman and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves where he was deployed in Iraq. He is a former state senator and state representative, serving in the Texas state legislature from 2011 to 2019. Taylor was elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 following 13-term Republican Rep. Sam Johnson’s retirement. He currently sits on the powerful House Committee on Financial Services.

Seikaly is an attorney specializing in labour and employment law. She has received endorsements from the Dallas Morning News in her Democratic primary bid (the paper has not yet endorsed a candidate for the general election), the Texas AFL-CIO, and Stonewall Democrats of Dallas.

Seikaly’s campaign platform is focused on reforming the healthcare system, universal prenatal care, demilitarizing police forces, and repealing mandatory minimum charges in the judicial system.

The district

Texas’ 3rd Congressional District is located in northeastern Texas, directly northeast of Dallas. The district is home to most of Collin County which includes the cities of McKinney, Plano, Frisco, and part of Dallas.

This wealthy, suburban district has seen steady population growth over the past several years, including a growing share of Asian-American and Latino residents. It has not been represented by a Democrat since Rep. Joe Pool’s death in 1968.

In the 2016 presidential election, the 3rd District voted for Trump over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by nearly 14 points in a 55-41 percentage point split of the vote, according to the Daily Kos, after backing 2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney by a much larger 30 percentage point margin over former President Barack Obama.

In Texas’ 2018 US Senate election, the district backed Republican Senator Ted Cruz by a margin of three points, 51% to 48%, over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

The money race

According to the Centre for Responsive Politics, Taylor has raised $US1.6 million for his campaign, spent about $US734,000, and currently has $US1 million left to spend as the November election approaches. Conversely, Seikaly has raised $US408,000, spent about $US369,000, and has just $US39,000 in cash on hand remaining.

What experts say

The race between Taylor and Seikaly is rated as “safe Republican” by Inside Elections, “likely Republican” by Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics, and “leans Republican” by the Cook Political Report.

