9-term incumbent Rep. John Carter squares off against Democrat Donna Imam in Texas' 31st Congressional District

Rep. John Carter will face Democratic challenger Donna Imam in Texas’ 31st Congressional District.

The district is located in central Texas and is home to Austin’s northern suburbs and Fort Hood.

Carter is the first and only person to represent the 31st District, which was established in 2003.

Nine-term incumbent GOP Rep. John Carter looks to defend his House seat against Democratic challenger Donna Imam in Texas’ 31st Congressional District.

The candidates

Carter is an attorney and formerly an elected judge for the state’s 277th District Court, a position he held for five terms. He retired from his position in 2001 after the 31st Congressional District was created.

He currently sits in the House Committee on Appropriations where he is a ranking member of the Subcommittee on Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies. He is also the co-chair of the House Army Caucus.

A nine-term incumbent, Carter, is the only person to ever represent the 31st District since its creation after the 2000 US Census.

Imam, Carter’s Democratic challenger, is an entrepreneur and engineer. She currently works for ProductCamp Austin, an education nonprofit. Her campaign platform is centered around expanding healthcare and education access for all, and creating a path to citizenship for DACA recipients.

The district

Texas’ 31st Congressional District is located in central Texas. The district is home to Williamson County and a part of Bell County. It includes Austin’s northern suburbs, as well as the Fort Hood US Army post.

The 31st District was formed in 2003 and is one of two districts in Texas which has never been represented by a Democrat.

In the 2016 presidential election, the district voted for President Donald Trump over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in a 54% to 41%, according to Daily Kos Elections.

The money race

According to the Centre for Responsive Politics, Carter has raised about $US1.6 million for his campaign and has $US922,000 in cash on hand. Imam has raised $US249,000 and has just $US42,099 remaining.

What experts say

The race between Carter and Imam is rated as “safe Republican” by Inside Elections and “likely Republican” by the Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics.

