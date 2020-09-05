Eight-term incumbent Rep. Michael McCaul will face Democrat Mike Siegel in Texas' 10th Congressional District

Associated Press/Evan Vucci Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, talks with reporters after a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, in New York.

Rep. Michael McCaul will face Democrat Mike Siegel in Texas’ 10th congressional district.

The district is located in southeast Texas and contains portions of the Greater Houston and Greater Austin areas.

McCaul has raised $US2.46 million – about $US1.5 million more than his Democratic opponent, Siegel, in this race so far.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Eight-term incumbent Rep. Michael McCaul is facing a re-match against Democratic challenger Mike Siegel in Texas’ 10th Congressional District.

The candidates

McCaul was first elected to his House seat in 2005. He previously served as the chief of counterterrorism and national security under the Texas branch of the U.S. Attorney’s office.

As of 2018, McCaul was the fifth-wealthiest member of the U.S. Congress. He is currently the Republican leader on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and is the chairman emeritus of the House Committee on Homeland Security.

Siegel, a former Teach for America corps member, previously worked as an Austin city attorney. His campaign platform is centered on implementing a universal healthcare system that covers all Americans, expanding labour rights, passing the Green New Deal to combat climate change, police reform, and assisting people with student debt.

In the 2018 midterm elections, McCaul defeated Siegel by 4.3 points, 51.1% to 46.8%

The district

Texas’ 10th Congressional District is located in the state’s southeastern region and is home to the northern portion of the Greater Houston area and a selection of the Greater Austin area. The district includes the suburbs of Katy, Cypress, Tomball, Pflugerville, Bastrop, and Elgin.

Before McCaul was elected in 2005, the district had not been represented by a Republican since Rep. Robert Hawley took office in 1897.

President Donald Trump carried the 10th District by nine points, 52% to 43%, in the 2016 election, according to the Daily Kos. In 2018, when McCaul beat Siegel by four points, Democratic US Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke tied Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in that year’s US Senate race, 49% to 49%.

The money race

According to the Centre for Responsive Politics, McCaul has raised $US2.46 million â€” about $US1.5 million more than his Democratic opponent, Siegel. With $US165,000 remaining, Siegel has over seven times less cash on hand than McCaul with $US1.32 million.

What some of the experts say:

The race between McCaul and Siegel is rated as “likely Republican” by Inside Elections and “leans Republican” by The Cook Political Report and Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Centre for Politics.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.